Bayern, Kovac insisting on Perisic but Inter has a problem

Ivan Perisic was waiting for a move to the Premier League, but after the closure of their transfer window it seems now that he is more likely destined for a return to the Bundesliga. The winger is out of Antonio Conte’s plans with Inter, which are progressing further following the arrival of Lukaku. Perisic was reinvented as a striker but is deemed surplus to requirements in Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, and now the Milanese club are waiting for a suitable offer, which may come from German powerhouse Bayern Munich.



The Bavarian club, who are currently looking for offensive wingers, have registered interested in Inter’s number 44. Initially the side were looking at Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, but following a ligament injury which will leave the winger side-lined for six months, the club have begun to look elsewhere. Bild are reporting that Perisic is an explicit request from Nico Kovac, Bayern’s coach and a compatriot of Perisic.



However, there is a problem. Bayern wants the player on a loan, whereas Inter want to sell him outright. Whether it’s a loan with an obligation to buy or a definitive transfer, the Nerazzurri are ready to listen to any offers that don’t allow for Perisic to return to Inter.



Apollo Heyes