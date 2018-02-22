The Bayern Munich legend says that the 27-year-old “has disappointed” him in the last few weeks. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona - from whom he was signed in 2013 - as well as Manchester City, where Coach Pep Guardiola reportedly awaits his arrival.

​Thiago has been beset by injury problems, and only managed seven goals in all competitions this season.

He was recently involved in an altercation with Coach Jupp Heynckes after he was benched in the Cup final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Thiago hasn't made the difference in the big games," Matthaus told Sport Bild. "I actually rate him but he's been a shadow of his former self recently.

"Thiago has disappointed me in the past few weeks."

"I don't know where his head is," Matthaus said. "With these performances, he's not a player for Bayern Munich."

"If a suitable offer is on the table, then Bayern should think about it," he said.

Asked about a potential move away in January, sporting director Hasan Salimahidzic confirmed that "Thiago extended his contract at Bayern only last year until 2021. He is one of our leading players. I'm not even thinking about a transfer."