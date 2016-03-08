Bayern 1-3 Liverpool: Mane's brace secures Reds a place in the quarterfinals

Bayern will face Liverpool today in the return leg of the Champions League last 16. The first match at the Anfield Road ended 0-0 and thus, everything is open and the next ninety minutes at the Allianz Arena will be decisive



Both teams would like to return to winning the Champions League title and close in on AC Milan in the historical rankings of the competition, as both teams are currently on 5 titles each.



Bayern have not lost in the current edition of the competition yet, winning four matches and drawing three, while Liverpool lost all three their away games this season, scoring just one goal and conceding five. However, the Reds are in good form and have not lost in 10 consecutive competitive matches.



Before the first leg, the last meeting between both sides dated back to 2001, when Liverpool beat Bayern 3-2 in the UEFA Supercup at Stade Louis II in Monaco.