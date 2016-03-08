Bayern looking to overtake Man City in race for Cancelo: the details

30 June at 13:15
Joao Cancelo is on the market and in the last couple of weeks, there have been rumours about his move to Manchester City. However, the deal has slowed down and other clubs could look to take advantage of this stall. One of these clubs can be Bayern Munich.

According to Tuttosport, the Bavarians are moving in a concrete way for the Portuguese full-back. After defensive signings of Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, the Germans would like to add another big defensive reinforcement to the team.

The Bundesliga champions could take advantage of Manchester City's hesitations but also their Financial Fair Play problems which could potentially lead to the exclusion of the English club from the Champions League.

