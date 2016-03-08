Bayern marketing director criticises Juventus signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
13 August at 23:15Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July, with the final figure thought to be €110 million; with Ronaldo earning around €30 million per season for his four year stay in Turin.
The transfer has been dubbed the ‘deal of the century’, as Juventus seek to elevate Serie A to its former status; having been the top league in the 90s and early 2000s. The move sparked a wave of reaction on social media and from former players and managers; overwhelmingly positive – praising Juventus for bringing Italian football back to the forefront of media attention.
However, not all of the reaction has been positive, with some criticising the move. One such person is Bayern Munich marketing director Jörg Wacker, who said that:
“His purchase, in terms of marketing, would not have worked with us; perhaps in other clubs yes but not us because we believe that the brand of a player cannot be superior to the club.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments