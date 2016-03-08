Bayern Munich accept Inter offer for Vidal
31 July at 10:55Bayern Munich have reportedly accepted Inter Milan's offer for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.
Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge had yesterday confirmed that the club could be willing to part ways with Vidal this summer and Inter had previously drawn links with the player.
SportMediaSet report that Inter's offer for Vidal has been accepted by Bayern and the player is set to join the San Siro based side this summer.
The nerazzurri's offer is a loan one but includes the right of making it a permanent one for about 20 million euros in the coming few months, with the player's contract at the Bavarian side set to expire next summer. But Vidal will sign an extension with Bayern before he joins Inter on loan.
The loan deal will help Inter evade FFP restrictions and problems and Vidal has been offered a wage of 4.5 million euros per season by Luciano Spalletti's men.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments