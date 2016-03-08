Bayern Munich, Arsene Wenger: 'I've never talked to them before...'
07 November at 17:45Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger spoke to international media outlet BeIN Sports via Calciomercato.com last night, discussing the rumours linking him to the vacant coaching role at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
“Bayern Munich? I've never talked to them before, I don't know if we're going to do that.”
The coaching role is currently vacant following the dismissal of 48-year-old German coach Niko Kovac. His poor start to the season in the league – only achieving five wins in their opening ten games – as well as the humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, forced the German giants to dismiss the coach.
Apollo Heyes
