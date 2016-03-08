Bayern Munich chase potential England No.1, valued at around €60m
04 June at 12:00Bayern Munich are interested in signing Jordan Pickford, according to the latest reports from England.
The Everton goalkeeper is rumoured to be England’s N0.1 going into the World Cup, and has also been linked to Manchester United.
The former Sunderland man was signed for €28.5 million last summer, and has done well enough to be considered by Bayern, who are worried about Manuel Neuer’s long-term durability.
The German recently played for his country against Austria in an international friendly, but has otherwise not played since last September.
The Sun claim that the Bundesliga champions don’t trust Sven Ulreich, who made some unfortunate mistakes in the Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid despite playing well beforehand.
Everton would, according to the report, want to double their money.
Back in the winter, Manchester United were being linked to the 24-year-old Pickford, and back then the price quoted by reports was in the region of €50m.
Speaking about him after the recent win over Nigeria, England boss Gareth Southgate said: "There was a bit of a statement with the selection of Jordan. His decision making was good although he was rarely tested."
