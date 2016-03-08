Bayern Munich are interested in signing Jordan Pickford,

The Everton goalkeeper is rumoured to be England’s N0.1 going into the World Cup,

The former Sunderland man was signed for €28.5 million last summer, and has done well enough to be considered by Bayern, who are worried about Manuel Neuer’s long-term durability.

The German recently played for his country against Austria in an international friendly, but has otherwise not played since last September.

The Sun claim that the Bundesliga champions don’t trust Sven Ulreich, who made some unfortunate mistakes in the Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid despite playing well beforehand.

​Everton would, according to the report, want to double their money.

Back in the winter, Manchester United were being linked to the 24-year-old Pickford, and back then the price quoted by reports was in the region of €50m.