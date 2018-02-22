Bayern Munich: Chelsea are in pole position for Lewandowski
19 May at 20:47Chelsea have just won the FA Cup as they beat José Mourinho's Manchester United by a 1-0 score line (thanks to a Eden Hazard goal). Was this Antonio Conte's last game with the blues? This remains to be seen but Chelsea will now be able to fully focus on the summer transfer window as they will want to improve their roster.
IN POLE POSITION FOR LEWANDOWSKI - As Marca reported (via the Sun), it seems like if Chelsea are in pole position to get Bayern Munich star forward Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international's agent confirmed that talks with Real Madrid have broke down as Chelsea are now the leading candidate to acquire him. This will surely have a big impact on Alvaro Morata's future with the club as the Spanish forward's future is also in doubt (Juve would like to get him back).
Robert Lewandowski scored 41 goals in 50 total appearances for club and country this season.
