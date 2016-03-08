Bayern Munich, Coman: 'I can imagine staying here for 12 years like Ribery did'
02 December at 17:45Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman discussed his future at Bayern Munich in an interview today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"I'm sure I'll stay long at Bayern. The city is fantastic, the club is great, we are winning titles and all we need is to win the Champions League. I wouldn't change anything I've done so far. I feel the trust of the club and I always feel an important part of the team. Of course, I can imagine staying 12 years at Bayern like Franck Ribery did.”
The 23-year-old Frenchman, who joined the German side from Juventus officially in 2017, struggled to make an impact in Italy. The player only earnt 15 league appearances for the Bianconeri before heading to the Bundesliga giants on loan, where he impressed enough to earn a move to the club. He has gone on to achieve 141 appearances for the club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments