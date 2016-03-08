Bayern Munich confirm they could sell Vidal
30 July at 12:15Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club would look to sell Arturo Vidal this summer.
Reports have linked Vidal with a move to Inter, with the club looking to sign a midfielder this summer. It is also suggested that Bayern will be willing to let Vidal leave this summer. Manchester United have also been linked with the player.
And Rummenigge recently confirmed that the Bavarians would be open to selling Vidal this summer. He said at a recent press conference: "We have stated several times that we have one, two extra midfielders in the team. "
"We would rather do something that way, so that the coach does not suffer political stress. If there will be departures, but we will certainly work on it ".
It is said that Bayern will make Vidal available for about 35 million euros and Inter could make an offer of that amount for the Chilean.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
