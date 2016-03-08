Bayern Munich defender reveals why PSG move didn't happen
01 September at 15:10Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has revealed why he did not join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Boateng had drawn heavy links with a move to PSG this past summer and had also been linked with Manchester United. It was said that the Parisiens were closer to signing Boateng that United, who had also tried signing the player on loan.
Boateng was recently asked about a possible move and why it feel through.
The defender said: "It's true, we talked about it, it's no secret.
"I had a meeting with Tuchel, but the deal did not go through. It does not mean that now that I have stayed at Bayern Munich I will not be focused on the season.
"I will continue to do my best for the club, as I have always done ".
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
