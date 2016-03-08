Bayern Munich enquire about the availability of Chelsea target
27 July at 20:25According to what has been reported by today’s edition of Il Mattino, Bayern Munich have enquired with Napoli about the availability of their Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski.
Zielinski, 24, is a versatile midfielder, able to play in central midfield or attacking midfield roles. He signed for Napoli in 2016, from Udinese, just after a successful two-year loan spell at Empoli. He has 36 caps for Poland and 5 goals and is a viable attacking option for whoever signs him; or for Carlo Ancelotti if he remains in Naples.
Chelsea were previously linked with Zielinski, as were Liverpool, yet it now appears as though Bayern Munich are one of the favourites for his signature, if he was to leave the colours of Napoli behind.
Bayern Munich have a number of ageing attacking midfield options and Zielinski would provide both youth and experience as they attempt to challenge for both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season.
