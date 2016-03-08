Bayern Munich fail to rule out sale of PSG, Juventus target
28 August at 18:50Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has failed to rule out the departure of Paris Saint-Germain target Juan Bernat.
Bernat's time on the pitch has been reduced ever since the departure of Pep Guardiola from Bayern Munich. Last season, the Spaniard could make only 12 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarian side.
Recently, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was asked about Bernat's future and he failed to rule out a possible exit, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus linked with a move for the left-back.
He said: "No decision has been taken, but goodbye can not be ruled out".
Bernat joined Bayern from La Liga side Valencia in the summer of 2014 for a fee of about 9 million euros. And he has also represented the Spanish national team seven times, scoring once.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
