Bayern Munich has decided to approach Premier League coach next summer
11 November at 14:30Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have identified current Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino as their number one candidate for the head coach role, according to a report from international media outlet Football Insider via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the German side, who dismissed Croatian coach Niko Kovac last week, are thinking about the Argentine coach as the perfect man to guide the side back to winning ways. Bayern’s season has started poorly for their standards, sitting four points behind league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Therefore, Pochettino, whose time at the North London club seems to be coming to an end, is the perfect replacement. The 47-year-old Argentinian coach guided Spurs to a fourth-place finish in the league last season as well as their first Champions League final ever. However, he has struggled to maintain this high standard this season, with the North London club currently 14th in the league after 12 games.
Apollo Heyes
