Bayern Munich join Juventus in race for Fiorentina starlet
06 September at 11:45Fiorentina’s Serbian centre-back/full-back Nikola Milenkovic is considered to be one of the brightest young stars in the Viola team. Due to this, he has attracted interest from Serie A champions Juventus, who were reportedly keeping an eye on him in the summer just gone. Juve ended up not making an offer this time round, perhaps due to the financial burden put on them by the signings of Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, it now appears as though Juventus have competition, with Bayern Munich entering the race for the Serbian defender. Bayern Munich are on the lookout for defenders to replace the ageing likes of Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, with Milenkovic perhaps the perfect fit.
Milenkovic signed for Fiorentina from Partizan last summer, for a reported fee of €5.1 million and, in the coming year, it looks like the club could make a big profit on the 20-year-old.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments