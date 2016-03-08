Bayern Munich make surprise move Chievo youngster



German champions Bayern Munich have set their sights on Chievo Verona youngster, Emanuel Vignato.



Despite a disappointing season for the Verona based club, young star Vignato was the silver lining.



The winger had already attracted interested from Genoa and Sassuolo but now, according to Il Mattino, the 18-year-old is has caught the attention of Bayern Munich, who have started to make contact with the boy's entourage.



Vignato plays primarily as a right winger but has featured centrally behind the striker on a few occasions last year.



Last season the player scored 1 goal and made 1 assist in 10 Serie A games but scored 5 in 12 for the Primavera side.



