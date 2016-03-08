"There's nothing new with Robert, it's clear that he will not leave this club because he is a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away.

"He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly he will score many goals.

'It's true that Robert wants to go elsewhere. However, what he likes isn't perhaps what we want. Robert has a contract with us, we have decided that he will stay here as long as possible," Kovac concluded.