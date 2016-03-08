Bayern Munich manager confirms Man Utd target will stay
30 July at 15:00Bayern Munich's new manager, Niko Kovac, spoke to Sky Sport DE about the rumours surrounding Robert Lewandowski, stating that the striker will remain at the club.
"There's nothing new with Robert, it's clear that he will not leave this club because he is a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away.
"He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly he will score many goals.
'It's true that Robert wants to go elsewhere. However, what he likes isn't perhaps what we want. Robert has a contract with us, we have decided that he will stay here as long as possible," Kovac concluded.
Man Utd have in recent weeks shown their interest in the Polish striker, although it seems a transfer won't materialize this summer.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Go to comments