Bayern Munich, medical exams confirm serious injury to Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich have officially announced today that the first results of the medical examinations of defender Lucas Hernandez have shown that the player has suffered a partial rupture of the internal ligament of his right ankle.The 23-year-old Frenchman was forced off the pitch yesterday in the German side’s Champions League clash against Olympiacos and left the stadium on crutches. Whilst the recovery time is still uncertain, his injury will surely see him miss a large amount of games for the Bundesliga club.Apollo Heyes