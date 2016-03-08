Bayern Munich, medical exams confirm serious injury to Lucas Hernandez
23 October at 17:15Bayern Munich have officially announced today that the first results of the medical examinations of defender Lucas Hernandez have shown that the player has suffered a partial rupture of the internal ligament of his right ankle.
The 23-year-old Frenchman was forced off the pitch yesterday in the German side’s Champions League clash against Olympiacos and left the stadium on crutches. Whilst the recovery time is still uncertain, his injury will surely see him miss a large amount of games for the Bundesliga club.
Personalupdate@LucasHernandez fällt vorerst aus.— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 23, 2019
Bei @Javi8martinez und @SergeGnabry gibt es Entwarnung.
Gute Besserung, Lucas! #MiaSanMia #ComebackStrongerhttps://t.co/6mzADa9K0p
Apollo Heyes
