Bayern Munich plot shock move for Juventus forward

11 August at 09:45
As Bayern Munich draw closer to the signature of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, there appears to be another Croatian Serie A star on the Bavarian side's shortlist as the end of the transfer window draws closer: Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic.

Mandzukic was reportedly close to joining Manchester United before the English transfer window shut; the Red Devils launching a bid to bring the Croatian forward in to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left the club to sign for Inter Milan.

Now, as per the German press, Bayern are keen on Mandzukic, a former player of theirs, to bolster the depth in their attack. Mandzukic himself is personally keen on leaving Juventus in favour of a different challenge and the Bundesliga could be the perfect place for him at this stage of his career. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.