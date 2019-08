Bayern Munich plot shock move for Juventus forward

As Bayern Munich draw closer to the signature of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, there appears to be another Croatian Serie A star on the Bavarian side's shortlist as the end of the transfer window draws closer: Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic.Mandzukic was reportedly close to joining Manchester United before the English transfer window shut; the Red Devils launching a bid to bring the Croatian forward in to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left the club to sign for Inter Milan.Now, as per the German press, Bayern are keen on Mandzukic, a former player of theirs, to bolster the depth in their attack. Mandzukic himself is personally keen on leaving Juventus in favour of a different challenge and the Bundesliga could be the perfect place for him at this stage of his career.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.