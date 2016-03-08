Bayern Munich plot shock move for Juventus forward
11 August at 09:45As Bayern Munich draw closer to the signature of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, there appears to be another Croatian Serie A star on the Bavarian side's shortlist as the end of the transfer window draws closer: Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic.
Mandzukic was reportedly close to joining Manchester United before the English transfer window shut; the Red Devils launching a bid to bring the Croatian forward in to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left the club to sign for Inter Milan.
Now, as per the German press, Bayern are keen on Mandzukic, a former player of theirs, to bolster the depth in their attack. Mandzukic himself is personally keen on leaving Juventus in favour of a different challenge and the Bundesliga could be the perfect place for him at this stage of his career.
