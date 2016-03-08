Bayern Munich prepare €100m bid to sign Dybala
31 October at 13:00As has been reported by today’s edition of Il Corriere di Torino, Bayern Munich are preparing a bid of at least 100 million euros to sign Juventus’ Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. With the arrival of Ronaldo at Juventus and an overcrowding of attackers, any opportunistic side wanting to pounce on one of Juve’s attacking options have the perfect opportunity to do so. Not only must the Bianconeri free up space in their squad but also sell to recoup some of the costs spent on brining Ronalo in from Madrid.
Paratici and former Juve CEO Beppe Marotta considered the sale of Dybala during the summer but ultimately chose to keep hold of the forward. It could be that this deal ties somewhat into Juventus’ reported interest in Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez; who is on loan at Bayern. Whether this be Bayern terminating Rodriguez’s loan to sign Dybala or the Bavarian side purchasing Rodriguez fully from Madrid and using him then in a bargain with Juventus for Dybala.
