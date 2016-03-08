Bayern Munich president confirms Boateng wants PSG move
25 August at 12:20Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that German defender Jerome Boateng wants to move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Boateng has been linked with a move to PSG this summer, but was also linked with a move to Manchester United but a move couldn't happen as the English transfer window closed early.
Uli Hoeness has recently confirmed that the defenders wants to move to PSG, but the club is reluctant to sell him since because he's a quality player. He told BBC: "Boateng told Rummenigge that he would like the transfer, we are 50 and 50 because we would be happy if he stayed.
"Because he is a fantastic player and if he goes away I think he will be at Paris Saint Germain."
The transfer window in France and Germany ends at the end of the month and a deal for Boateng could still be on the cards for the Parisiens.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
