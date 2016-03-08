Bayern Munich ready to launch bid for Napoli and Juve target

11 May at 16:10
Federico Chiesa is considered to be one of the brightest young Italian prospects; the Fiorentina man having another strong performance with the Viola to potentially earn himself a big move to a bigger club. Chiesa has also broken into Roberto Mancini's Azzurri side and all signs point towards his departure soon.

Now, according to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich are seriously ready to launch a bid for the Italian winger. The reports suggest that the Bavarian club are ready to put an offer of around €60m on the table - €20m more than what Juventus were currently prepared to offer, although the Bianconeri are prepared to offer a player plus cash deal to try and sign the Italian starlet.

Inter Milan and Napoli are also interested in Chiesa but may struggle to compete financially with Bayern and Juventus if a bidding race opens up for his signature. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.