Bayern Munich ready to launch bid for Napoli and Juve target
11 May at 16:10Federico Chiesa is considered to be one of the brightest young Italian prospects; the Fiorentina man having another strong performance with the Viola to potentially earn himself a big move to a bigger club. Chiesa has also broken into Roberto Mancini's Azzurri side and all signs point towards his departure soon.
Now, according to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich are seriously ready to launch a bid for the Italian winger. The reports suggest that the Bavarian club are ready to put an offer of around €60m on the table - €20m more than what Juventus were currently prepared to offer, although the Bianconeri are prepared to offer a player plus cash deal to try and sign the Italian starlet.
Inter Milan and Napoli are also interested in Chiesa but may struggle to compete financially with Bayern and Juventus if a bidding race opens up for his signature.
