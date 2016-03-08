Bayern Munich ready to make opening bid for exciting Chievo starlet

08 July at 11:30
Decisive days for the future of Chievo’s Emanuel Vignato is getting closer as has a tough call to make about whether to play next season.

The 18-year-old is being linked with a move away to local clubs but German giants Bayern Munich remain in a pole position to sing the highly-rated midfielder.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the current German champions are ready to offer €9 million for the player who has made 14 appearances for the Italy U18 side.
However, the problem for Vignato is that his brother Samuele who has not yet turned 16 and therefore cannot move abroad.

Therefore, the only two options for Vignato is to either stay for another year or move to Munich with his family.
 

