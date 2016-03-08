Bayern Munich, Rummenigge: 'Pochettino? We haven't made a decision, Flick is doing well'
27 November at 15:30Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge discussed the rumours that former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino will be joining the Bavarian side in an interview with German tabloid BILD via Calciomercato.com today.
"They are rumours that do not come from us, so none of us have made a decision. I read somewhere that with Flick, Bayern are back to being Bayern and I can't deny it.”
Previous Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac was dismissed earlier this month following a disappointing start to the season, for Bayern’s standards. Since his dismissal, caretaker coach Hans-Dieter Flick has guided the club to four wins in a row, with the club scoring 14 goals in those four wins and conceding none.
Apollo Heyes
