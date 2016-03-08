Bayern Munich, Rummenigge: 'Redeem Coutinho? We'll take the time needed'
12 December at 19:30Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke about the future of 27-year-old Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan from Barcelona. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
"We have a clause in the contract that we can activate until the end of the season. We will take the necessary time.”
So far this season Coutinho has made 19 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the process. His performances have been much better than last season with Barcelona, where he struggled to replicate the form found with the Brazilian national team or Liverpool earlier in his career.
Apollo Heyes
