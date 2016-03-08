Bayern Munich set €50m price-tag for star amidst Arsenal rumours
18 July at 21:40According to the latest reports from beIN Sports, Bayern Munich have set their asking price for 22-year-old winger Kingsley Coman.
This comes as Coman has been linked with a move to Arsenal, led by new head coach and successor to Coman’s compatriot Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery. Coman was born in Paris and spent 10 years at Paris Saint-Germain, including 9 as a youth player, before eventually moving to Serie A club Juventus in 2014.
After a relatively unsuccessful first year in Italy, where he made just 14 league appearances with Juventus, Coman was sent on-loan to Bayern Munich in a 2-year deal. The loan cost €7 million to be spread over 2 instalments and included an option to buy for an extra €21 million of cost for Bayern.
They pursued this offer and completed the deal officially in 2017. Now, Bayern have set a €50 million price-tag if Arsenal wish to sign him.
