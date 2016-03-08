Bayern Munich star asks to leave club amidst Manchester United and Barcelona interest
18 July at 23:55According to the latest reports from German outlet Bild, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is not in the plans of new Bayern Munich head coach Nico Kovac.
This comes amidst rumours that the Spaniard has been offered to a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Barcelona; with Manchester United also reportedly interest as they keep up their chase for a new centre-midfield, after perhaps missing out on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and with the potential loss of Paul Pogba.
Thiago has reportedly asked to leave Bayern, in favour of a move elsewhere. According to TransferMarkt, Thiago is valued at around €60 million, with a contract expiring in the summer of 2021.
A return to Spain and Barcelona is perhaps the most likely move, with Thiago moving to Bayern from the Catalan club back in 2013 for around €27 million. The player wants to leave Bavaria, now a team must bid and try and free him from the Bundesliga.
