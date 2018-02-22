Bayern Munich star quits international football following Germany snub
17 May at 15:00During an interview with German tabloid Bild, Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner made it clear that he is angered by Joachim Löw’s decision not to call him up to Germany’s squad ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
“I quit the German national team. I would be lying if I said I’m not disappointed. It would have been wonderful for me to participate in the World Cup. I’ve always been an open, honest and direct guy. It is clear that I do not agree with the choices made by the technical staff.”
Sandro Wagner was in tears after he was left out of #DieMannschaft's preliminary World Cup squad by Löw - his #FCBayern team-mates comfort him! [BILD] pic.twitter.com/bUPw47WWDk— Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) May 15, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
