Bayern Munich superstar wants Real Madrid move but Perez says no
01 July at 13:15According to the latest reports this morning from La Repubblica, Bayern Munich and Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski wants a move to Real Madrid.
However, the 29-year-old has been reportedly rejected by Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez; which will come as some surprise after reports linked Madrid as favourites in recent weeks.
Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the Polish forward, who himself will be disheartened after Poland’s somewhat shocking exit of the FIFA World Cup; with Colombia and Japan emerging from their group.
They finished bottom of their group and Lewandowski struggled to make an impact.
However, at club level, Lewandowski is prolific, scoring 41 goals in 48 games at club level this season. This includes 29 in the Bundesliga as Bayern cruised to the league title. He has been linked with a move away for the past years now, yet a move has never emerged for the former Dortmund forward.
