Bayern Munich target Juventus star as Coman replacement
25 August at 20:45According to what has been reported by the German media, Bayern Munich are thinking of signing Juan Cuadrado; after an injury to Kingsley Coman which could see the Frenchman out for 2 months.
Cuadrado is in danger of losing his place in the Juventus team, having been an unused substitution in Juventus 2-0 win over Lazio this evening. Juventus have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic available to them in attacking positions, leaving little room for Cuadrado to get the game-time he may desire.
Cuadrado, 30, signed for Juventus in 2017 from Chelsea, after spending 2 years at the club on loan. The tricky winger has 74 caps for the Colombian national team and was part of the squad at this summer’s FIFA World Cup – where they were eliminated in the first knockout round by England on penalties.
