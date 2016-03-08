The agent of Bayern Munich target Julian Draxler has revealed that the player will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg in the January of 2016 for a fee of 36 million pounds after he had fallen out with the German side. Sevilla and Bayern Munich are currently interested in taking the winger this summer.Draxler's agent Roger Wittman told Sport1 recently that the player wants to stay at the French giants this summer. He said: "He wants to stay, of course."