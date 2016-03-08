Bayern Munich, three key names identified for vacant head coach role
13 November at 18:15Bayern Munich have identified three key names that they would like to fill their vacant head coach role, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com.
The first of these names of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. The 48-year-old Spaniard, who has one year left on his contract with the Sky Blues, previously coached the Bavarian side for three years between 2013 to 2016. In that time, he brought them three league titles, two domestic cups, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.
The second name is current Paris Saint Germain coach Thomas Tuchel. The 46-year-old German coach’s contract with the Parisian side also expires next summer, and if he fails to guide the club far into this season’s Champions League, it’s likely that he will leave following the end of this season.
Finally, Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag has been noted as a potential option. The 49-year-old Dutch coach earnt praise for his ability to guide Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season, only missing out on a spot in the final by a few minutes.
Apollo Heyes
