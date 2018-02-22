Bayern Munich told to sell Thiago Alcantara if they receive 'suitable offer'
23 May at 17:15Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has blasted Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara for his performance in Bayern’s 3-1 defeat to Eintracht in the DFB-Pokal final.
Lothar Matthaus has now called Thiago Alcantara to be sold by the Bundesliga club, if they receive a suitable offer for the former Barcelona midfielder in the summer transfer window. Lothar Matthaus claims Thiago Alcantara has failed to make a difference for Bayern Munich in big games and thus he must be offloaded by Bayern.
"Thiago hasn't made the difference in the big games. I actually think he's good but he's been a shadow of his former self recently,” Matthaus told Sport Bild.
"Thiago has disappointed me in the past few weeks. I don't know where his head is. With these performances, he's not a player for Bayern Munich. If a suitable offer is on the table, then Bayern should think about it,” he added.
Go to comments