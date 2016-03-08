Bayern Munich will make an offer for Manchester City's Sane soon
13 November at 17:00Bayern Munich are still interested in Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, but want a discount on the player, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Bavarian side aren’t put off by the cruciate ligament rupture that the 23-year-old German suffered in August and will soon present an offer to the Manchester based club for him. However, they are looking for a substantial discount compared to the €90 million that was requested by the Sky Blues last summer.
Sane, whose injury will keep him on the sidelines until next February, has been a regular player under coach Pep Guardiola, but only managed to start 21 league games last season. The German side are prepared to wait until next summer for Sane.
City may be forced to cave into Bayern’s demands if the player pushes for a move, especially considering his contract expires with City in June of 2021.
Apollo Heyes
