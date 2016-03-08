Bayern plot move for wantaway Barca midfielder; Inter and Juventus refuse move

Philippe.Coutinho.Brasile.2019.20.smorfia.jpg GETTY IMAGES
13 August at 09:30
Philippe Coutinho's time at Barcelona continues to look limited. This summer, the Brazilian has been the subject of interest from many of Europe's top clubs: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all being linked from the Premier League whilst initially it was suggested that Juventus and Inter were keen from Italy.

However, Inter and Juventus both refused moves for the winger/midfielder, with it now being suggested that Bayern Munich are the frontrunners for his signature. The Bavarian club were linked with Manchester City's Leroy Sane, after their two-year loan of Real Madrid's Colombian forward James Rodriguez.

Bayern are considering a loan move for the Brazilian; similar to how they signed Rodriguez from Real Madrid. There is the possibility of an option to buy but it is likely that the club could pursue Sane once again next summer.

