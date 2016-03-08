Bayern president and tax fraud Hoeness calls Ozil “crap”; Merkel: “respect the decision”
23 July at 19:15After Mesut Özil yesterday announced that he would be retiring from international football, following the scapegoating, criticism and racism he received from having a picture taken with Turkish president Erdogan and Germany’s embarrassing World Cup exit, crashing out in the group stage, several high profile individuals have commented on Özil’s decision.
Notably, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, who recently spent a spell in prison for tax evasion, and German chancellor Angela Merkel.
To Bild, Hoeness said: “I'm glad the ghost is gone. He spent years playing crap. The last big performance of him in the national team came before 2014, he wants to hide his pitiful performance behind what was unleashed after the photo with Erdogan. Every time we played against Arsenal we were looking for him, we knew it was the weak point of the team. It shines only when it plays against San Marino ... It has 35 million 'followers' that do not exist in the real world: they think it's extraordinary just because it plays a cross field pass.”
Merkel’s spokesperson said: “the Chancellor appreciates Mesut Ozil very much, he is a footballer who has contributed a lot to the national team," said Ulrike Demmer, adding that "he has now made a decision that must be respected".
Comments from a criminal, and from a world leader; contrasting views and opinions, representative of public opinion worldwide.
