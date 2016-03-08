Bayern ready to hijack Spurs move for Giovani Lo Celso

20 July at 17:04
German champions Bayern Munich are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso, as per the Sun.

The North London have been interested in signing the Argentina international from the beginning of the transfer window after identifying him as a potential replacement of midfielder Christian Eriksen who is expected to leave the club after having just 12 months left on his current contract.

However, with the negotiation slowing down, the Bundesliga giants are now in the race to sign the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) player as well who is expected to cost in the region of €70 million.
 

