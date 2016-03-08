Bayern sporting director hints at move for Roma starlet wanted by Juve

15 April at 16:15
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken to Sky about the rumours linking the Bavarian club to Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo. Zaniolo joined Roma last summer as a part of the deal to send Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan; a deal which has looked like it has benefitted Roma far more than the Nerazzurri.

Salihamidzic, commenting on the Zaniolo rumours, said: "Zaniolo? There are many players we like but we wait for the end of the season and at that point we will see what to do."

According to what has been reported by German sports outlet Bild, Bayern are ready to table a bid for the Roma starlet; adding to their already impressive list of secured deals ahead of a squad revolution set to take place in the summer. Bayern have already confirmed the signing of Atletico's Lucas Hernandez, Hamburg's Arp and Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard.

