Bayern Munich director comments on Coutinho transfer

18 August at 13:00
German champions Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić has confirmed that his club and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over a one-year loan deal for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Salihamidžić, while talking to ZDF, confirmed the development on Saturday evening by saying: "I can confirm that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I have been in Barcelona and we have reached an agreement with the club, the player and the agent. We are very happy to bring this player to Bayern."

Coutinho will join the German giants on a year-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent come the end of the season.

The Brazil international has had a tough time ever since joining the Catalan giants in the January transfer window of 2018 and has been linked with a move away from Spain in the ongoing transfer window, especially after the arrival of Antoine Griezmann from league rivals Atletico Madrid.

Earlier in the transfer window, Coutinho was offered by Barcelona to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well.
 

