Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic expresses support in Kovac
19 October at 13:55Bayern are currently going through a negative period which awakened speculations of a possible departure of coach Niko Kovac. Most recently media were speculating that Arsene Wenger could replace the Croat, but this was denied today in a press conference by the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
"I have been accused of not having spoken publicly on Kovac, so I want to clarify some aspects. We appreciate his work. I think it is disrespectful and outrages what is happening now," he said.
"I will always defend the team, especially now that I feel horrified by the criticisms received. The players are self-critical, questioning their work after just a few weeks is unacceptable," Salihamidzic added.
The Bavarian club has not won in 4 consecutive matches in all competitions. Before the international break, Kovac's team lost 0-3 at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach and the team is now preparing for tomorrow's Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg away.
