Bayern still interested in Man City’s Sane, confirms Hoeness
27 September at 17:52German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are still interested in signing English Premier League outfit Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.
That is confirmed by Bayern President Uli Hoeness while talking to Sport Illustrated where he described that there were contact between the two clubs during the recently concluded summer transfer window but an injury to German international changed the circumstances.
"We were interested in Sane and there was a negotiation with Manchester City in the summer,” said Hoeness. “But after his injury, things changed. Let's see how the recovery proceeds. We'll talk again about him [Sane] in January or February.”
