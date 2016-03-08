Bayern to compete with Juventus for two transfer targets
21 April at 18:30Bayern Munich are seeking reinforcements from Italy. According to what has been reported, both Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Zaniolo are wanted by the Bavarian club as they attempt to rejuvenate their squad in the upcoming transfer window.
However, both players are also targets of Juventus and the Bianconeri are considered to be favourites in any race for either player's signature - with both preferring to remain in Italy for now.
Chiesa currently plays for Fiorentina and the young winger has been one of the Viola's star players this season. Alongside the likes of Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Milenkovic, Chiesa forms the young core of the Fiorentina team; which has piqued the interest of the likes of Juve, Napoli and now Bayern.
Zaniolo, meanwhile, arrived at Roma from Inter as part of the deal to send Radja Nainggolan the other way. Having a breakthrough season, Zaniolo has attracted the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus; only time will tell if he will leave the capital.
