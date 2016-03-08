Bayern to replace Kovac with former Arsenal manager?
19 October at 10:30Bayern Munich is currently going through a rough period, as they have failed to win in 4 matches across all competitions. The position of coach Niko Kovac is not the safest and media are already speculating about his possible replacement on the Bavarian bench.
According to reports, a press conference is set for today at the club and the German and British media are speculating that it could be planned for the announcement of Arsene Wenger as Bayern's new coach.
Kovac arrived at Bayern this summer from Frankfurt amid a lot of scepticism and doubts whether he is ready to train a team of such level after only managing the Croatian national team and Eintracht.
The potential arrival of Arsene Wenger would most definitely guarantee much more expertise and experience from a coach who has been coaching at the top level since 1984 and who led Arsenal to many trophies during his spell in England.
Go to comments