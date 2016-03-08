Bayern Munich are planning to strike a blow next season and land someone big: one of the names?

The Bavarians are actually thinking of Antoine Griezmann as the number 1. The temptation for the Frenchman is obvious: a regular Champions League contender, and one which extended Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery’s careers (especially the former’s).

Griezmann said no to Barcelona recently, and his clause is now back up to €200 million, having been provisionally halved during the summer according to the terms in his deal.

The Bavarians are allegedly ready to pay the full sum anyway. But if things were to go wrong, the alternative would be Paulo Dybala, who has a deal with Juventus until 2022.

This is not to be excluded: La Joya is now rivalling Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, and could find himself stifled or excluded.

According to Bild the German side is thinking of replacing Robert Lewandowski, because the Pole is constantly thinking of leaving (hello, Real Madrid!) and is also turning 30 today.