Bayern yet to make Manduzkic offer: the details
16 August at 19:00Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are yet to make a formal offer for Mario Mandzukic, despite there being interest in signing the Croatian.
Mandzukic has been one of Bayern's most important players ever since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015. Since then, he has won the Serie A four times and has also reached the UEFA Champions League final two times.
We understand that despite rumors suggesting a move to Bayern, the Bavarians are yet to make an official move for the Croatian- who was at the club from 2012 to 2014.
With around two weeks to go for the summer transfer window to end, Juventus want to sell the striker. Maurizio Sarri doesn't feel that he is part of his tactical plans, despite Massimiliano Allegri's liking for the player.
The real problem currently is Mandzukic's high salary- between 4 and 5 million euros per season (until 2021), scares many buyers and becomes an insurmountable obstacle for others. Mandzukic feels like a great champion, his 33 years do not undermine certainties and awareness.
Go to comments