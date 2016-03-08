Beckham calls Icardi at Inter Miami?

15 June at 09:45
There is another Inter waiting for Mauro Icardi. According to Telam, an Argentinean press agency, the Argentinean striker has received a call by David Beckham, owner of the American football team Inter Miami which mill made its debut in the MLS in 2020.

Icardi is enjoying his holidays in Thailand with his agent and wife Wanda Nara while Beckham is one of the guests of Sergio Ramos' wedding in Sevilla. Icardi is expected to leave Inter in the summer as he is not part of Antonio Conte's plans.
 

