David Beckham has come out in defence of Raheem Sterling.

The former Manchester United and England winger has made some interesting comments about the Manchester City star, who has come under fire for missing two major chances against Sweden in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The Three Lions still knocked out their Scandinavian neighbours with an impressive 2-0 win, with Sterling one of the better players despite his profligacy.

Beckham has come to his defence:

"Haven't seen this but whatever it is it's wrong," Beckham wrote on Instagram.



"We are in the semi-final of a World Cup. Every player deserves to be applauded.

"We as a country are united behind the team..."

The former England captain was alluding to the rather ridiculous things said against the 23-year-old, the most recent example being a tabloid taking aim at him for having the tattoo of a gun, without even trying to understand why he had done it (it was actually an appeal against gun crime).