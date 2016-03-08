Beckham has Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic and a number of top stars on his shopping list

David Beckham has just announced the birth of his new club Inter Miami and he is already dreaming big for the market of 2020: as revealed by the Daily Express, on top of the Englishman's list are Wayne Rooney, Gerard Piqué, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Although the new Serie A megastar Ronaldo has mentioned after his arrival to the Bianconeri that he hopes to end his career with the Old Lady, Beckham might be working on a plan to convince the top names in Europe to raise MLS to higher level.

