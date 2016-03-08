Beckham has Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic and a number of top stars on his shopping list
05 September at 22:30David Beckham has just announced the birth of his new club Inter Miami and he is already dreaming big for the market of 2020: as revealed by the Daily Express, on top of the Englishman's list are Wayne Rooney, Gerard Piqué, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Although the new Serie A megastar Ronaldo has mentioned after his arrival to the Bianconeri that he hopes to end his career with the Old Lady, Beckham might be working on a plan to convince the top names in Europe to raise MLS to higher level.
