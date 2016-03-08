Beckham wants AC Milan target in the MLS
04 October at 23:35Football icon David Beckham is reportedly in talks to sign Monaco star and AC Milan target Radamel Falcao to sign the Colombian at Inter Miami FC.
Falcao has rejuvenated his career at Monaco following failed loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea. This season, the striker has appeared in 7 Ligue 1 games for Monaco and has already scored thrice.
The Sun in England state that Beckham wants Falcao at his new MLS franchise and the talks for a possible move have already started.
Falcao has been linked with a move to AC Milan as well over the past few months, but Beckham's new MLS franchise won't be in action till 2020 as that's when they will open their club. And that is months before Falcao's contract at Monaco expires.
Fellow MLS side Colombus Crew are also said to be interested in bringing Falcao to the US and he could be tempted to move to Miami because of the big Hispanic population in the city, say the Sun.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
